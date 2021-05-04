Advertisement

New River Health District to hold one last large-scale vaccination clinic

The last large-scale clinic will be at Virginia Techs on May 18.
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Health District Task Force will have its last large-scale vaccination clinic later in May.

The district says they are phasing out the large vaccine clinics and focusing on smaller clinics and those who have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the district says this is because they are seeing a low turnout at larger clinics.

“Large events just aren’t seeing the demand anymore and we are really only doing maybe 100 doses or less at at these events as we catch people out with their second doses,” said Dr. Bissell.

