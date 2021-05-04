One person injured as tree crashes into house in Roanoke Co.; many trees down

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person sustained non-critical injuries Tuesday after a tree fell into a home in the 8200 block of Olde Tavern Road in Roanoke County.

Crews responded around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and found a large tree that destroyed the screened-in porch of the home.

The family will not be displaced, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

There was no added damage to the property.

There are reports of trees down and other wind damage from severe weather throughout southwest Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

Please be careful while out and about and give yourself plenty of free time. Crews are out in multiple areas working to clear roads and move fallen trees.

