One person injured as tree crashes into house in Roanoke Co.; many trees down

Courtesy Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person sustained non-critical injuries Tuesday after a tree fell into a home in the 8200 block of Olde Tavern Road in Roanoke County.

Crews responded around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and found a large tree that destroyed the screened-in porch of the home.

The family will not be displaced, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

There was no added damage to the property.

There are reports of trees down and other wind damage from severe weather throughout southwest Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

Please be careful while out and about and give yourself plenty of free time. Crews are out in multiple areas working to clear roads and move fallen trees.

At about 2:40 p.m. this afternoon units from Station 1 (North County) responded to the 8200 block of Olde Tavern Road...

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

