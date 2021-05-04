Police search for two men after Lynchburg ABC Store burglary

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men are wanted after a burglary of the ABC Store at 4925 Boonsboro Road in the early morning hours of April 24, 2021.

Lynchburg Police say the suspects stole multiple items after breaking into the store with a rock at around 3:30 that morning. They were wearing dark clothing, hats, masks and gloves.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-473-2096 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

