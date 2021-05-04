Radford University publicly launches their largest giving campaign

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University is publicly launching the largest giving campaign in their history.

They are calling it the ‘Together’ campaign.

The university’s goal is to raise $100 million dollars.

Officials say raising the funds will help with their five pillars of focus, which include student’s success and engagement.

“So we’re able to support our needs of our students both in the classroom and outside of the classroom, so the charitable support provided by donors for our students stretches an extremely long way and it really really helps our students have the experience they deserve,” said Wendy Lowery Radford’s vice-president of University Advancement.

So far, the university has raised more than $68 million dollars.

