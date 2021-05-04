RIDE Solutions offers expanded routes for their self-guided bike tours

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is offering expanded routes to their self-guided bike tours. These tours can be found on the Ride with GPS app, which offers audible turn-by-turn directions to take you around the city.

With the improving weather, RIDE Solutions is celebrating bike month and adding new routes, along with updating their current routes. They now have over 40 self-guided bike tours.

“We’re getting into that spring weather, it’s getting nice and warm, staying lighter later, and so it gives people an opportunity even right after work, a lot of our tours are seven miles or less, takes an hour or an hour and a half to do,” Tim Pohlad-Thomas, Outreach and Communications Specialist for RIDE Solutions, said.

RIDE Solutions is also hosting a contest this bike month. You can follow this link, RSVP to event, log rides on tours, and each ride counts as entry into prize drawing for a RIDE Solutions prize pack.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.