Snyder touts entrepreneurial skills, “conservative backbone”

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As the sun set over Roanoke County’s Starkey Park recently, Pete Snyder served up some barbecue, and the stump speech he hopes will deliver votes on May 8th.

“I have the right skill set, the conservative backbone after being in the trenches of our conservative movement for over 25 years,” Snyder told the crowd.

Snyder sought the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor in 2013, and says he has a long record of support for conservative candidates and causes.

He says Virginia Republicans are looking for a candidate who will return schools to five day a week in-person instruction, remove restrictions on businesses and defend constitutional freedoms, including religious liberty and the right to bear arms.

“They’re so tired of politicians getting into office and then they do the exact opposite of what they promised on the campaign trail,” Snyder said. “I’m not a career politician. I’ve never held elective office before. I’m a small businessman, a serial entrepreneur.”

And if Republicans need more evidence he can make a difference, Snyder says to look no further than the VA 30 Day Fund, that he and his wife Burson started to help small businesses.

“We helped save nearly a thousand small businesses all around Virginia during the heat of the pandemic last year,” Snyder said, “so they know that I have the real world experience, and the backbone and the fight in me to get the job done.”

We continue our conversations with the Republicans who hope to become Governor, when we talk with Kirk Cox on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.