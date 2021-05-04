Advertisement

Snyder touts entrepreneurial skills, “conservative backbone”

Snyder recruited delegates during a recent visit to Roanoke County.
Snyder recruited delegates during a recent visit to Roanoke County.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As the sun set over Roanoke County’s Starkey Park recently, Pete Snyder served up some barbecue, and the stump speech he hopes will deliver votes on May 8th.

“I have the right skill set, the conservative backbone after being in the trenches of our conservative movement for over 25 years,” Snyder told the crowd.

Snyder sought the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor in 2013, and says he has a long record of support for conservative candidates and causes.

He says Virginia Republicans are looking for a candidate who will return schools to five day a week in-person instruction, remove restrictions on businesses and defend constitutional freedoms, including religious liberty and the right to bear arms.

“They’re so tired of politicians getting into office and then they do the exact opposite of what they promised on the campaign trail,” Snyder said. “I’m not a career politician. I’ve never held elective office before. I’m a small businessman, a serial entrepreneur.”

And if Republicans need more evidence he can make a difference, Snyder says to look no further than the VA 30 Day Fund, that he and his wife Burson started to help small businesses.

“We helped save nearly a thousand small businesses all around Virginia during the heat of the pandemic last year,” Snyder said, “so they know that I have the real world experience, and the backbone and the fight in me to get the job done.”

We continue our conversations with the Republicans who hope to become Governor, when we talk with Kirk Cox on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
2-year-old Noah Trout has been found and is safe, officials say.
Church releases statement on kidnapping of 2-year-old
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
Noah has been found but are still a lot of unanswered questions about the incident.
Giles Co. church and community react to Sunday’s child abduction
Generic Police Story photo
Roanoke Police investigating homicide following shooting, crash

Latest News

Tuesday Storm Damage Afternoon
Tuesday Storm Damage Afternoon
11th K9 Radford City
11th K9 Radford City
2021 Season For Hillcats Tuesday
2021 Season For Hillcats Tuesday
The Botetourt County Restaurant Week New 2021
The Botetourt County Restaurant Week New 2021
2021 Season Salem Preview On Tuesday
2021 Season Salem Preview On Tuesday