Strong to severe storms are possible again today

Multiple chances of rain and storms are possible through Wednesday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few sunny breaks early Tuesday
  • Thunderstorms likely this afternoon, some could be strong
  • This slow moving system lingers through Wednesday

TUESDAY

On Tuesday, it appears the start of the day will be fairlydry. After a break and temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s another round of showers or storms is possible in the afternoon. These may also be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. Remain weather aware during the day.

  • SEVERE POTENIAL: SPC continues a MARGINAL risk for strong to severe storms today so stay weather aware.
  • RISKS: Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even a very isolated tornado will be possible.
Another round of showers and storms develops today. Some could be strong.
We'll see another round of showers and storms this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY

The cold front associated with the same system that will bring rain chances on Monday and Tuesday will move through on Wednesday. At this time the timing of the front is uncertain. Some models have the front moving through in the morning and other have it later in the day. Once the front moves out cooler air will move in for the end of the week. Another system is expected late Thursday. There will still be a small threat for severe thunderstorms in the southeastern part of our area.

A cold front bring more rain chance on Wednesday.
There will be a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday in the southeastern part of our area.
THURSDAY

Finally some quiet weather moves back into the region. We should see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday as our high temperatures get a little cooler. Our high climbs into the upper 60s.

