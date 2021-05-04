Advertisement

Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with abduction 2-year-old Noah Trout from Giles...
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with abduction 2-year-old Noah Trout from Giles County(Alleghany County)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy Sunday in Giles County faces charges in two counties.

Nancy Fridley, 44 of Clifton Forge, is being charged with abduction and child endangerment in Giles County, where Noah Trout was kidnapped, and with drug possession in Alleghany County, where she lives.

Bobby Lee Taylor, Fridley’s boyfriend, was arraigned Tuesday morning on abduction and drug possession charges in Alleghany County.

Both were arrested Monday after several agencies, working with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, conducted surveillance on Fridley’s home in Clifton Forge after she was determined to be a person of interest. Noah was found safe there and reunited with his family.

Noah was abducted from a church nursery Sunday. A woman took Trout from the nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead and left with the toddler in a dark van or SUV, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said investigators are still working to determine why the boy was taken.

“I know the community wants answers,” Sheriff Morgan Millirons said. “Please be mindful, even though Noah has been safely recovered, the investigation is still ongoing, and we need to be careful of information that is released.”

