Vinton looks to add hotel and attract more business

The town’s manager says the location would be on the intersection of South Pollard, Cedar, and First Streets.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Vinton is now accepting proposals for a new hotel to attract more business and keep that money in the area.

This has been a long-time desire for the town council to be able to retain more visitor traffic from local sports and other special events

This comes after months of economic analysis, research, and meetings with developers.

”If they have a hotel in the community that they’re there visiting in the community, they’ll spend more time and more revenue within the town limits so we can take those and we can return it back into services or different capital projects,” says Richard Peters, Vinton Town Manager.

The town has yet to receive any applications, but expects with the property size, the hotel would fit approximately 80 to 100 rooms

