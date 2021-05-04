Advertisement

Virginia Tech Police warn of someone filming in public restroom

(WAVE 3 News | WAVE 3 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has taken two reports of a person filming in a public restroom in Torgersen Hall on Drillfield Drive.

The reported incidents took place April 15 and May 3, 2021.  

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents or other suspicious activity, you’re asked to contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with an officer. You can also submit information online here.

