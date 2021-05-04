Virginia’s COVID positive rate decreases to 4.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 662,696 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 771 from the 661,925 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 611 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,371,414 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from 6,354,388 Sunday. 45.1% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 32% are fully vaccinated. Tuesday’s numbers have not been released yet.

7,086,503 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 4.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 4.6% reported Sunday and Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,823 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,807 reported Monday.

861 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 822 reported Monday. 54,824 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

