Walmart and Sam’s Club offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines across Virginia

(WDBJ’Walmart Release) - Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced COVID-19 immunizations are now available to customers and employees in their 149 pharmacies across Virginia.

Vaccines are being administered via walk-up and scheduled appointments, according to the company, providing options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials. The company is also rolling out programs to encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

The company has launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The GOTV campaign, an extension of the retailer’s role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program, provides education materials in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores and clubs about what they say are the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. People are not required to be members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to encourage, but not mandate, employees to get vaccinated, according to the company.

The company has also enhanced its COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects for employees.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.