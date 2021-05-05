A few showers early with afternoon storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Calm and mild this morning

A cold front moves through on Wednesday

Cooler air expected for the end of the week

Severe weather in Roanoke right now. @EricMillerWDBJ7 was filming at the time a massive tree fell in the neighbors yard.

Stay with @WDBJ7 for updates through the evening. pic.twitter.com/WxBupsoSYl — Logan Sherrill (@LoganSherrillTV) May 4, 2021

WEDNESDAY

A cold front will move through on Wednesday. This will trigger a few showers early followed by some afternoon thunderstorms. The front looks to move into the Mountain Empire early and exit by mid to late afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s and 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s east of the Blue Ridge. Winds will increase and become gusty behind the front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon. The main threat from any thunderstorms would be strong damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

A marginal risk of severe weather for the southeastern part of our region. (WDBJ Weather)

Gusty Northwest winds move in behind a front. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Finally some quiet weather moves back into the region. We should see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with our highs in the 60s. We’ll continue with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, but we do bring back the chance for a few showers. Highs on Friday hold in the mid 60s. Beautiful weather returns Saturday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s.

We quiet down to end the week with just a stray shower Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.