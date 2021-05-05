Appalachian Power works to restore power after Tuesday storms

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are working to restore power to a number of people after Tuesday’s storms.

Appalachian Power says fallen trees are to blame for many of the outages.

They say downed trees can prolong restoration efforts.

“When you have tree damage, restoration is not quick. The tree crews have to get in there, remove the tree before any of our crews can go in and begin the electrical repairs,” said Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power.

They hope to have everyone’s lights on by Thursday evening.

