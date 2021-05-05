Advertisement

Bridgewater men’s lacrosse takes down 4-seed Roanoke 13-11 in ODAC quarterfinals

It was the first playoff win ever for the Eagles.
Bridgewater men's lacrosse celebrates after defeating Roanoke
By Anthony Romano
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The ODAC men’s lacrosse tournament continued Tuesday with the quarterfinals, as Roanoke College welcomed Bridgewater for a matchup at Kerr Stadium.

Coach Bill Pilat’s Maroons, the 4-seed, taking on the 5th-seeded Eagles. In the second half, Bridgewater on the attack, Connor McLean sends one past Cole Hiller to put the Eagles up 7-5.

A little bit later, Bridgewater’s Kyle Graham showing off the fancy footwork and bouncing one home while up a man. Eagles now up by 3.

Maroons trying to keep pace. Luca Docking does just that, burying one of his two scores on the night to make it 8-6.

But the Eagles kept up the attack. Pass in front to Graham and he scored another. Bridgewater scored three straight times to end the third.

Maroons were down 6 in the fourth, but started to claw back. Roanoke scored four in a row to make it a 2-goal game, but couldn’t get any closer.

Bridgewater wins its first-ever playoff game, 13-11, to advance over Roanoke.

