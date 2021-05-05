Advertisement

Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their children.

Starting in July, families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300. The payouts will continue through December.

The money is part of an increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

Previously, the amount was $2,000 but has been increased to $3,000. Families with children under the age of 6 will get $3,600.

The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Man killed by falling tree when loading lawnmower into trailer
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties

Latest News

A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium
MVP Tree Sitters in Court
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner doing first sit-down interview of campaign
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
Veterans tackle the issue of extremism in the military, denouncing those who participated in...
Extremism in the military at center of debate