EARLY YEARS: Kids can get back to nature during summer camp at Infinity Acres Ranch

Summer camp at Infinity Acres Ranch teaches kids about animals like camels, llamas and many more.(Laura Steere)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The school year will be ending in a matter of weeks, and you might be considering summer camps for your child. If they love spending time outdoors and learning about some amazing animals, Infinity Acres Ranch in Ridgeway, Virginia is the place to be.

It’s a day camp program for kids of all abilities.

“And it’s unbelievable the experiences they get. Hiking with a llama, brushing the donkeys, giving baby goats milk bottles, playing with the kangaroos and wallabies. It’s awesome!” says Infinity Acres Executive Director Laura Steere.

Llama Laura, as she’s known, says the ranch is home to 43 different species of animals.

And campers have a chance to take part in back to nature activities.

“We make homemade butter, we make snacks every day, campfire cones, fishing,” says Steere.

Summer camp is for children ages 6 to 18, depending on abilities, with four different week-long sessions starting in early June.

Lunch and snacks are included.

Steere says this kind of camp is crucial for kids who often don’t spent much time out in nature.

“We’re very technologically focused. Everybody’s got cell phones, iPads, computers, ZOOM meetings and we’re missing that back to nature,” says Steere.

While it’s fun to get to play with these beautiful creatures, there are deeper lessons to be learned at Infinity Acres- the three R’s that Steere calls the foundation of the camp.

“Respect, Responsibility, and Recreation.”

Infinity Acres Ranch is located at 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway, VA.

You can check out the camp schedule and register online, or call 276-358-2378.

