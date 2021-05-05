Advertisement

Fralin Biomedical researcher concludes eight-year heart arrhythmia study

By Pete DeLuca
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New research from the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke is providing insight into irregular heartbeats.

Through an eight-year study, Dr. Steven Poelzing and his team of researchers have discovered a new relationship between three electrolytes in the blood and heart arrhythmia.

Poelzing hopes this research will help develop easy-to-use tests to monitor these electrolyte levels in people most at-risk for sudden cardiac death.

“Similar to how a diabetic may take a glucose test in the morning, we hope, one day, to be able to allow a patient to take an electrolyte test which would then give them an index of how much at risk they are so that they can go see a physician if they are at high risk,” said Poelzing.

Poelzing first became interested in this area of study when he was young after dealing with a heart arrhythmia of his own.

