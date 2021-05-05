Goal: Passenger rail headed to New River Valley by 2025

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Northam signed legislation Wednesday to create a New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has committed $257 million to get passenger service to the NRV by 2025. The project will include a new station and facilities. A combination of federal, state and local/regional funding will be used.

“Bringing passenger rail service back to the New River Valley will fuel tourism, drive economic growth, and create new opportunities for the region’s 180,000 residents and 40,000 college students,” said Governor Northam. “A key part of our Transforming Rail in Virginia program, the Western Rail Initiative will support critical infrastructure improvements necessary to modernize our transportation system and connect communities across the Commonwealth. This agreement is the result of collaboration among many partners, and we look forward to continuing this important work to enhance mobility in an equitable and environmentally sustainable way.”

The Western Rail Initiative includes:

· $38.2 million for acquisition of right-of-way and track for approximately 28.5 miles of the Virginian Line from the Salem Crossovers west of Roanoke to Merrimac (Christiansburg)

· $219 million in infrastructure investments along the corridor that includes:

· Roanoke Yard improvements,

· a 7-mile siding from Nokesville to Calverton, creating a continuous two-track corridor for 22 miles from Manassas to Remington,

· improvements from Salem to Christiansburg, including signaling and track upgrades, a maintenance facility, and passenger platform, and

· infrastructure improvements along the Route 29/Interstate 81 corridor.

The agreement includes an increase of existing service and expansion of service to the New River Valley. In 2022, an additional round-trip train to Roanoke will depart Washington, D.C., in the morning and serve Alexandria, Burke, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

The expansion is designed to complement the existing Amtrak Northeast Corridor service, which travels northbound from Roanoke in the morning and returns in the afternoon. The two Northeast Corridor round trips will be extended from Roanoke to Christiansburg upon completion of the infrastructure improvements in 2025.

“Today is a good day and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to put today’s announcement into action,” said James A. Squires, Chairman, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern. “Virginia and Norfolk Southern worked cooperatively to reach the Commonwealth’s goal of expanding passenger rail service in the New River Valley, while also preserving the vital role these lines play in delivering goods and materials that drive the regional economy.”

“I have seen firsthand the economic benefits of passenger rail in this region of Virginia,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine, who led the legislative effort to launch the first state-supported passenger train anchored in Lynchburg. “In 2017, we extended the train to Roanoke, and today to the New River Valley, creating vital connections in our statewide rail plan.”

“The Commonwealth values our long-term partnership with Norfolk Southern and look forward to continuing to partner with them to advance both passenger and freight ail,” said Jennifer Mitchell, Director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “As we move forward, we will work closely with local partners to support passenger rail in the New River Valley.”

The Governor Wednesday ceremonially signed Senate Bill 1212 and House Bill 1893, which created the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority to assist the Commonwealth with the creation of and support for passenger rail in the region. The Authority is being established in Planning District 4 and will be governed by a board consisting of members of each participating locality and institution of higher education.

“The people of the New River Valley have demanded passenger rail for years because they know what an economic boon it will be for their community,” said Senator John Edwards (D-21). “It will make it easier for students to attend Virginia Tech, for families to visit, and for Hokie alumni to return for game days and events throughout the year. This service also forms a vital connection to Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Arlington, and will be a second train each day through Roanoke, which has been one of the most successful lines in the country since it launched in 2017. I’m thankful for the Governor’s leadership in pushing this across the finish line, and I congratulate everyone in the community who worked to make this a reality.”

“I am so proud that House Bill 1893 will help make the dream of bringing rail travel to the New River Valley a reality,” said Delegate Chris L. Hurst (D-12). “I’m dedicated to seeing this project through its completion and making sure that the New River Valley becomes a leader in innovating transportation infrastructure in the region today and into the future. Laying the tracks for new jobs and economic opportunities while also reducing congestion on one of the busiest stretches of I-81 is one of my biggest priorities. With the help of dedicated partners in both local governments and nonprofit organizations, we finally see our hard work paying off.”

Northam says ridership forecasts for the region indicate a “healthy demand for service.” Today, the Roanoke train provides 220,000 passenger trips per year. The new service is expected to add about 80,000 new passengers in the first year.

The 2021 state budget provided $83.5 million to support the extension of intercity passenger rail service from Roanoke to the Blacksburg-Christiansburg area and increase the frequency of intercity passenger rail service along the I-81/Route 29 corridor from Washington, D.C. To meet the requirements of the provided funding, Norfolk Southern will conduct an operational analysis of potential infrastructure improvements required for a future station at Bedford, which would be subject to future funding availability, and the Commonwealth will assess the cost of extending intercity passenger rail to Bristol.

The Commonwealth’s previously announced $3.7 billion Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative is designed to expand and improve passenger, commuter, and freight rail in Virginia and create a connection in America’s national rail network between the Northeast and Southeast corridors. The initiative is forecast to grow Virginia’s economy by $2 billion annually, according to Northam, and improve the mobility of passenger and freight rail.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.