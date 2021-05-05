Advertisement

Historic Black educator commemorated with new Bedford marker

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a few years since Harriett Nellum Hurt graduated from the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford.

A graduate in 1965, she’s seen changes at the site over the years.

But what she was a part of Wednesday was another landmark for the school.

“We realized that if we did not preserve this legacy that it would not be told. It would be lost,” said Hurt, Susie G. Gibson Legacy Inc. president.

That legacy is of Susie Gibson.

Gibson was a longtime educator and supervisor of the school and others in the days of segregation.

Hurt and others celebrated a new marker with her name Wednesday.

“She left a legacy for us to understand that whatever you have, make the best of what you have,” said Hurt.

The celebration comes as Virginia First Lady Pam Northam visited the center Wednesday.

Her visit comes during teacher appreciation week - a time she says we should acknowledge the teachers of today and the past.

“We have such a great history of those on whose shoulders we stand on today and to be able to honor a former educator that was such an important part of this community by reinstating the name on this school means so much,” said Northam.

But for Hurt, keeping the Gibson name alive doesn’t stop with this sign.

She says there’s more to come.

“We want to display all of the memorabilia that we can get that tells the story of Miss Susie Gibson, the story of Susie G. Gibson High School and Black education in the segregation days,” said Hurt.

