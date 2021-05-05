Job seekers flock to Salem Civic Center for job fair

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - From construction to food service, to the armed forces, 48 companies from various industries were hoping to recruit potential employees Wednesday at a job fair held at the Salem Civic Center.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there,” remarks Bonnie Viar, who manned the table for Famous Anthony’s. “A lot of people don’t always consider the restaurant world as a career path; they think of it as just a starter job, but what they don’t realize is there are so many careers.”

Many attendees speaking to WDBJ7 say they were looking for jobs with flexible hours and benefits

“I’ve applied for quite a few jobs but I don’t have any leads yet,” said job seeker Courtney Bowles. “I’m looking for anything office-related.”

Meanwhile - some employers say they’re still struggling to find employees with specific experience.

“We’re really struggling with a strong candidate pool,” says Lauren Saville, a recruiter with Interim Healthcare. “Something we’ve had a hard time with is long-term care facilities not accepting patients, so there is an influx of home health needs, and we just don’t have the caregivers that we need.”

“We’re looking for guys with CDLs and a background in the environmental industry,” said Brandon Harlow with Hepaco.

“I feel like a lot of places are hiring, so we’re just trying to compete. We’ve added a lot of incentives and sign-on bonuses for people to sign on with us,” adds Hepaco’s Justin Bass.

With the state unemployment rate at 5.1% as of March 2021, officials with the town of Salem say about 70 people attended this year’s fair, in comparison to roughly 150 job seekers who showed up looking for work in 2019.

In 2019, Virginia’s unemployment rate was much lower, at about 2.7%

