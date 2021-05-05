Advertisement

Lynchburg Police searching for driver who walked away from serious crash

A passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries
(Raycom)
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man who left the scene of a serious crash on US-29 North.

The incident happened near the Candlers Mountain Road off ramp around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The road was shut down for several hours after a car rolled over on the expressway.

The driver of the vehicle left the area on foot, according to police. He is described as a black man wearing a black jacket and shorts.

A passenger was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the LPD. The crash remains under investigation.

