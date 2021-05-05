MCPS presents plan for summer academy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - District leaders have prepared the plan for the MCPS Summer Academy and presented it at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

It gives students the support they need to move on to the next grade level as the pandemic has impacted student across our hometowns.

Nearly 1,200 students K-through five will have to participate. Now, about 200 middle schoolers will need to be part of this, that’s down from 350.

“The goal is to ensure that every child is successful and prepared for the next school year,” Director of Elementary Education Barbara Wickham said. “We know that the pandemic has impacted student learning in a variety of ways including reduction in instructional learning time and challenges with remote learning and increased reliance on technology.”

The academy is a half day instructional day starting in June. High school students also have a chance to get ahead on certain credits if they plan to graduate early.

You can read more about the academy here.

Watch Tuesday’s school board meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.