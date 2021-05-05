Advertisement

Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced

Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline(Montgomery County Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people who protested the Mountain Valley Pipeline by sitting in trees have been found guilty of obstruction of justice and interfering with the property rights of another.

In Montgomery County General District Court May 5, 2021, Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco were also sentenced to a year in jail for each charge.

In Lowe’s case, 111 days of the sentence were suspended; for Fiocco, 207 days were suspended.

Each has already been in jail 45 days.

MVP also wants $145,000 in restitution; that decision was scheduled to be made by a different judge, in Circuit Court.

