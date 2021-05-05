Name released of man killed by fallen tree

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed Tuesday by a fallen tree.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Samuel Moore. Authorities previously stated the victim was from out of state, but on Wednesday said they later found he was currently living in Rustburg, Virginia.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office were called to B Street in Monroe May 4, after a tree fell onto an enclosed trailer. The trailer was occupied by a lawn mowing crew, which was in the process of loading up equipment during severe storms that passed through.

