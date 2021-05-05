Advertisement

Name released of man killed by fallen tree

One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed Tuesday by a fallen tree.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Samuel Moore. Authorities previously stated the victim was from out of state, but on Wednesday said they later found he was currently living in Rustburg, Virginia.

One man dead, homes damaged after severe weather Tuesday

Investigators with the sheriff’s office were called to B Street in Monroe May 4, after a tree fell onto an enclosed trailer. The trailer was occupied by a lawn mowing crew, which was in the process of loading up equipment during severe storms that passed through.

