North Cross announces new head coach for boys varsity basketball

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - North Cross School has announced its new head coach for boys varsity basketball.

Beginning with the 2021-22 season, Page Moir will hold the position. He will replace Shannon Taylor, who is stepping down after a successful four years.

From 1989 to 2016, Moir was the men’s basketball coach at Roanoke College, where he was the winningest coach in the ODAC and Roanoke College history. Prior to that role, he was an assistant basketball coach a the University of Cincinnati, Roanoke College and Virginia Tech. He has 33 years of coaching experience.

From 2003 to 2017, Moir was on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Basketball Coaches, where he served as president in 2015. He was named the NCAA All-South Regional Coach of the Year in 2016.

“At heart, I will have always been a coach and am very excited to return to competition,” said Moir. “I have greatly missed the interaction and development of players on the court and in an educational setting. The prestige of North Cross, and their commitment to doing athletics the right way, makes this particular coaching opportunity very special and one that I am ready to take on!”

“We are thrilled that Page Moir will become our new Varsity Boys Basketball Coach,” said North Cross Athletic Director Blair Trail. “Page has an outstanding background and is a perfect fit for North Cross School and our basketball program. His philosophy on how to build a strong basketball program aligns closely with the mission of our athletic department.”

Moir has also been involved in fundraising for athletic projects; he helped Roanoke College secure $1.7 million in major gifts for their new Cregg Center.

Moir has a Bachelor of Science in Education from Virginia Tech, with a focus in Marketing Education. He also has a Master’s with a focus in Athletic Administration.

“I am very pleased to welcome Page to North Cross and feel that his experience at a liberal arts college will transfer easily to our close knit community. He is a competitor and does not like to lose but I also believe he understands his role in developing our students for success at the next level,” said Christian Proctor, North Cross head of school.

“Page is a true professional and is known for the long-lasting relationships that he builds with each of his players and within the community,” said Trail. “He will have the time, the energy and the connections to build a basketball program here at North Cross for years to come.”

