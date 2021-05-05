Advertisement

One man dead, homes damaged, after severe weather Tuesday

One mobile home in the Thaxton area was shoved four feet off its foundation by strong winds...
One mobile home in the Thaxton area was shoved four feet off its foundation by strong winds Tuesday. No one was hurt.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and several homes are damaged after powerful storms swept across Central and Southwest Virginia Tuesday afternoon. Damage stretched from the New River Valley to Amherst County. Thousands were left in the dark as severe weather toppled trees and flooded roads.

Near the community of Monroe, multiple agencies, including the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, responded after a 34-year-old man was crushed by a falling tree.

“A gentleman was loading his lawnmower, and the tree came down on the trailer, and pinned him in the trailer,” said County Public Safety Director Sam Bryant. “It just looked like it was a sudden death.”

Bryant said the man’s name won’t be released until his family has been notified. He was apparently part of a two man crew mowing yards in the area when the storm hit.

“This is what I would call a technical rescue recovery. We have to do this just right to keep everyone safe and to be respectful of this gentleman and recover him,” said Bryant.

In Bedford County, high winds caused extensive damage to the Robincrest Mobile Home Park in Thaxton. One home was shoved four feet off its foundation. The owner, who declined to go on camera, came back from a shopping trip to find her house of 11 years crumpled forward into the lawn, flower pots crushed, bricks buckled, and declared by the county as too dangerous to occupy.

But she said her cat, Butters, rode out the storm inside the home just fine.

A few doors down, Ronnie Trent took shelter with his wife as the storm approached.

“About that time it hit, we hid in the bathroom. Got in the bathtub, got some pillows, and it shook our house,” said Trent.

That shake turned out to be from a thirty foot tall white pine, which brushed the outside wall of Trent’s home as it fell, just inches from where the couple hid.

“I though to myself, this is it, you know?” he said.

In Roanoke, the same storm dumped enough water to fill Campbell Avenue, shutting the road down for hours, and leaving a muddy mess behind. It also snapped trees across the city, blocking roads and trails.

Tuesday evening, after the storms passed, much of the damage remained, leaving plenty for local agencies, and residents, to clean up in its wake.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Man killed by falling tree when loading lawnmower into trailer
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties

Latest News

The Virginia Tech Child Development Center is offering some advice for parents to help teach...
Teaching your child about ‘stranger danger’ after Giles County abduction case
District leaders have prepared the plan for the MCPS Summer Academy and presented it at Tuesday...
MCPS presents plan for summer academy
Story On Tim Dayton From October 2020
Tim Dayton, founder of REACH and leader of First Christian Church, dies at 66
Story On Tim Dayton From October 2020
Story On Tim Dayton From October 2020