Police looking for video evidence from Lynchburg shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking people with security or doorbell video of recent shootings to share their footage as part of the investigation. No arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported.

April 20 at 12:37 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of King Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found two vehicles and a residence that had been hit with gunfire. Additional shell casings were found in the road at King and Terminal Streets.

May 2 at 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the same area for another report of shots fired. Officers found one vehicle and two residences that had been hit. Again, additional shell casings were found in the road at King and Terminal Streets.

May 5 at 12:44 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Carroll Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers found a residence that had been struck with gunfire.

The same morning, at 3:03, officers again responded to that block for another report of shots fired. Officers found two residences that had been hit with gunfire, as well as additional gun shell casings at the scene.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents with security or doorbell cameras is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

