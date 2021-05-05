Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
2-year-old Noah Trout has been found and is safe, officials say.
Church releases statement on kidnapping of 2-year-old
Noah has been found but are still a lot of unanswered questions about the incident.
Giles Co. church and community react to Sunday’s child abduction
Generic Police Story photo
Roanoke Police investigating homicide following shooting, crash

Latest News

The Virginia Tech Child Development Center is offering some advice for parents to help teach...
Teaching your child about ‘stranger danger’ after Giles County abduction case
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo
District leaders have prepared the plan for the MCPS Summer Academy and presented it at Tuesday...
MCPS presents plan for summer academy
Story On Tim Dayton From October 2020
Tim Dayton, founder of REACH and leader of First Christian Church, dies at 66