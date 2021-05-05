Rockbridge groups have lunch to raise money for July 4 celebrations

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Rockbridge-area groups are looking ahead to Fourth of July celebrations.

They gathered in Lexington Wednesday, and sold lunches cooked by Chef’s Catering as a fundraiser.

Typically, the Freedom Food Festival did this with a giant open air picnic and cooking fest on Main Street, but that’s been canceled once again because of the pandemic.

”We wanted to support our other nonprofits who will be having events July 2, 3, and 4,” said Rockbridge Area Tourism Director Jean Clark. “So the money will be divvied up between Balloons Over Rockbridge, Fireworks at Glen Maury Park, Hull’s Drive-In, everybody else who’s on our website as a July 2,3,4 event.”

Most Fourth of July events were canceled in 2020, but a number of open air ones are expected to go ahead this year.

