Tim Dayton, founder of REACH and leader of First Christian Church, dies at 66

Local community leader, Tim Dayton, died Tuesday at age 66 after a year-long battle with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - Local community leader, Tim Dayton, died Tuesday at age 66 after a year-long battle with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer.

Tim Dayton was the founder of the local nonprofit, REACH, and the leader of First Christian Church.

A statement from his family was released on Tim’s Caring Bridge site Tuesday:

“Dear friends and family,

Our dad passed away last night at 11 PM. He was not in pain or confused; he simply went to sleep and then did not wake up. We, his family, were sitting around his bed sharing memories and laughing as he slept. The last sounds he was surrounded by were those of family, humor, and love. We miss him fiercely but are so grateful that the final phase of his cancer was not prolonged. It is a gift to know that he is not in pain or anticipating pain any longer.

Per our father’s request, we are not having a service.”

Dayton shared the following prior to his death regarding his wishes: “To give everyone an opportunity to celebrate life, in lieu of a funeral, and regardless of where things are with my health this fall, we are planning a Day of Service in Roanoke on October 23, 2021. This day of service will be organized by REACH and all are invited to participate in activities taking place in Roanoke, or if you can’t be in Roanoke, to serve others from wherever you are.”

