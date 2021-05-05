Advertisement

Virginia’s percent positive rate continues to decrease Wednesday

(CDC)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 663,538 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 842 from the 662,696 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 771 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,408,079 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from 6,371,414 Monday. 45.3% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 32.2% are fully vaccinated. Wednesday’s numbers have not been reported yet.

[VDH website allows COVID vaccine registration and scheduling]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,100,444 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 4.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 4.5% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,844 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,823 reported Tuesday.

896 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 861 reported Tuesday. 54,882 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Man killed by falling tree when loading lawnmower into trailer
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam has declared May 2-7, 2021 Resiliency Week.
New River Valley Resiliency Network works to create more trauma informed communities
The White House is focusing on making the COVID-19 vaccine easier to get and overcoming...
Can the US meet Biden's goal for 70% of adults to be vaccinated by July 4?
President Biden is setting new goalposts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in America.
President Biden sets new COVID goals for America
President Joe Biden: We are ready to move on vaccinating kids between the ages of 12-15 when...
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4