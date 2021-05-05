Advertisement

VMI board votes to remove Jackson name from arch, hall

By Bruce Young
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute is making some more changes.

The VMI Board of Visitors voted to remove the name of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson from Jackson Memorial Hall and the arch that is the main entrance to the Old Barracks.

A motto in the barracks entry will remain, although the attribution to Jackson will be removed.

”Upon further investigation, it was actually -- it originated from other authors, and so it was something that was in his book of maxims and we think he may have said it to cadets, but it didn’t originate with him,” Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Marketing and Communications, explained.

How Jackson’s name will be removed and what the facilities will be called in the future is still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Man killed by falling tree when loading lawnmower into trailer
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill that establishes the Enslaved Ancestors College Access...
Governor Ralph Northam signs bill establishing Enslaved Ancestors College Access Scholarship and Memorial Program
The new marker at Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center.
Historic Black educator commemorated with new Bedford marker
District leaders have prepared the plan for the MCPS Summer Academy and presented it at Tuesday...
MCPS presents plan for summer academy
They're calling it the ‘Together’ campaign.
Radford University publicly launches largest giving campaign