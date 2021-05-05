Work continues on Carilion’s expansion with new pumps at Crystal Spring Water Treatment Facility

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last August, construction looked much different at the Crystal Spring Water Treatment Facility.

Offices had just been ripped up, but nine months later, the space is home to fully-operational water pumps. They’re crucial to Roanoke’s water as more than five million gallons of water go through them each day.

“These pumps are replacing the pumps that were installed in the building that’s down by the hospital. Carilion’s expansion project needed that space. So we had to put new pumps in, and get them operational. Once they’re operational, the old building can be taken down,” said Sarah Baumgardner, Director of Public Relations for the Western Virginia Water Authority.

To make sure there was no disruption to water service, the pumps inside the old building are still running and they won’t be shut off for good until a 30-day trial period of the new pumps is complete.

”That’s gonna be where the new entrance of where the utilities come through, so that was the first piece as well as a lot of enabling work, moving utilities, putting retaining walls in,” said Marty Misicko, Vice President of Facilities at Carilion Clinic.

Carilion installed a live camera over the project, which is on track to be completed fully by the beginning of 2025.

Back at Crystal Spring, construction is finishing up, which means tours can soon resume at a historic building directly in front of the new pump house.

“The evolution of pumping here was original steam power pumps that was upgraded in 1905 to the snow steam pump and then we switched to electric pumps in 1957,” explained Baumgardner.

A rich history, that will now continue on the same property.

