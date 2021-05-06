Botetourt County dispatchers begin using new software to improve their answers to calls

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Fire-EMS is now using a new and improved Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) software.

Dispatchers here at the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) are using this software because it helps them to ask the right questions and send the appropriate resources.

Nicole Manspile is the Communications Supervisor for the Botetourt County 911 Center She just began using the center’s new technology.

“Every minute counts, every second counts, and if we can start those life-saving measures at the time of the call, then the overall chance of a better outcome for the patient is so much more,” Manspile said.

Fire-EMS has been working with the center for the last year to implement this software.

“We launched ProQA medical priority dispatch, and it gives us the ability to better determine what resources to send to medical emergencies, get them out the door faster, as well as gives the dispatchers critical life-saving information to give to the caller.” Jeff Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt County Fire-EMS, said.

Just this week, the dispatchers have gone from using a manual card set with basic information “to an automated process, with the computer that allows the dispatcher to navigate through the actual case,” Powell said.

The computer brings up a list of questions for the dispatcher to ask, depending on what situation the caller is in.

“It will allow us to better triage the type of help that they need,” Manspile explained.

“It’s all about saving lives and we’re trying to do everything we can to do that,” Powell said.

