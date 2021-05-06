Advertisement

Bringing the stigma of mental health “Out of the Shadows”

By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Children’s Theatre was at North Cross School Thursday to perform “Out of the Shadows” for eighth- and ninth-grade students.

The production features teen actors sharing stories addressing mental illness that will tour around the Roanoke Valley.

A particular focus of the presentation is on suicide education, awareness, and prevention.

”The main goal here is to learn to stop the stigma around mental illness, so that students will go home to their friends and their families and keep talking,” says Kari Sullivan, an Associate Artist with Virginia Children’s Theatre.

The production, in partnership with Tudor House, also provided students with a take-home list of resources to help connect them in-person or digitally if they need to reach out for help

