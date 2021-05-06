Advertisement

Candidates make last minute pitch as Virginia GOP convention looms

The GOP gubernatorial candidate made a campaign stop with Senator Ted Cruz Wednesday afternoon,...
The GOP gubernatorial candidate made a campaign stop with Senator Ted Cruz Wednesday afternoon, one of seven the duo have planned across the Commonwealth.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday afternoon, it was political outsider meets political mainstay on stage in Lynchburg. The event, just outside the Liberty Mountain Conference Center, was one part of a seven stop swing through the Commonwealth by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

“He’s not a politician. He’s never run for office. He’s created jobs his whole life,” said Cruz.

The Youngkin-Cruz tour isn’t alone. Republicans are swinging across the state ahead of Saturday’s GOP convention. The convention - not a primary - will settle who gets the Republican nomination from a historically large field of candidates, not only for Governor, but Lt. Governor and Attorney General too.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said WDBJ7 political analyst Dr. Bob Denton.

And as Denton points out, it’s not just the field that’s unprecedented. The convention is going to be unlike any other – in part, thanks to the number of delegates who’ve signed up to vote.

“Usually a convention you’ve got three to ten thousand,” he said. “But my goodness, here you’ve got 54,000 people who want to be delegates.”

Those delegates will gather at 39 sites around the Commonwealth.

And they won’t just be picking a single candidate for the job. Instead, they’ll use a system called ranked choice voting.

“Basically, when I vote, I don’t just vote for one person. I go for my first choice, second choice, third choice, fourth choice,” said Denton.

If one candidate gets more than 50% of those first-choice votes, then the contest is over. If not, whoever has the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated, and the second choice votes are added to the tally. That process is repeated until one candidate has over 50% of the vote.

To make matters even more complicated, delegates votes aren’t all equal.

“They are weighted based on your locality, and how that locality voted Republican in 2020,” said Denton. “It becomes a mathematical challenge.”

As to whether the changes made this year will be permanent, Denton can’t say. Choosing how to nominate candidates, he points out, is almost as contentious as choosing who those candidates will be.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman
Courtesy WDBJ7
Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Man killed by falling tree when loading lawnmower into trailer
Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor, charged with the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from...
Suspects in abduction of 2-year-old face charges in two Va. counties

Latest News

Former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox says his legislative experience and electability are...
Cox stresses legislative leadership, electabilty
Roger Floyd has found his new calling through the George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh,...
Family of George Floyd to commemorate anniversary of his death
Humidity and highs fall to finish the week.
Wednesday Evening FastCast
Cooks load a tray for a Rockbridge area fundraiser lunch at the Lexington, Va., visitors center.
Rockbridge groups have lunch to raise money for July 4 celebrations