Advertisement

Carilion official publishes children’s book for his granddaughter during pandemic

2-year-old Cece reads a copy of the book "The Buddy Bridge" that her grandfather made for her.
2-year-old Cece reads a copy of the book "The Buddy Bridge" that her grandfather made for her.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Carilion Clinic Vice President found a creative way to stay in touch with his granddaughter during the pandemic.

Bud Grey, VP of Cariliion Wellness, wrote his first-ever children’s book called “The Buddy Bridge” for 2-year-old CeCe. The book depicts Cece as a princess who goes on an adventure to visit her grandparents.

Cece moved from the UK to San Diego at the start of the pandemic, so writing this book gave Grey a chance to bond with her--even at a distance.

“The fact that she can keep pulling it up and it’s something that’s there that hopefully she’ll keep for all of her life, maybe pass it along to her kids, and just to have a permanent thing that I created, it’s pretty special,” Grey said.

Grey sent the book to Cece as a surprise and got to FaceTme with her while she read it.

You can find more information on the book here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced
Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Name released of man killed by fallen tree
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.5.21
Virginia’s percent positive rate continues to decrease Wednesday

Latest News

Bills High on Basham
Bills High on Basham
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Patrick Henry Signing Day
Patrick Henry Signing Day
Danville Casino Update
Danville Casino Update
Party at the Pavilion
Party at the Pavilion