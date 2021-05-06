Carilion official publishes children’s book for his granddaughter during pandemic

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Carilion Clinic Vice President found a creative way to stay in touch with his granddaughter during the pandemic.

Bud Grey, VP of Cariliion Wellness, wrote his first-ever children’s book called “The Buddy Bridge” for 2-year-old CeCe. The book depicts Cece as a princess who goes on an adventure to visit her grandparents.

Cece moved from the UK to San Diego at the start of the pandemic, so writing this book gave Grey a chance to bond with her--even at a distance.

“The fact that she can keep pulling it up and it’s something that’s there that hopefully she’ll keep for all of her life, maybe pass it along to her kids, and just to have a permanent thing that I created, it’s pretty special,” Grey said.

Grey sent the book to Cece as a surprise and got to FaceTme with her while she read it.

You can find more information on the book here.

