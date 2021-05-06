Chase touts record, support for Donald Trump, in run for Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When we spoke with state Senator Amanda Chase, she had just returned from Florida and an event at Mar-a-Lago, where she said she received a fist bump from former President Donald Trump.

“And he said, I know about you, and took my business card and put it in his pocket,” Chase told WDBJ7.

She didn’t return with his endorsement. So far, Trump has stayed out of the fight for the Republican nomination for Governor in Virginia. But Chase argues she has established herself as his strongest supporter among the seven candidates.

“I think it’s important that people understand there are a lot of candidates who are running who were never Trump candidates, who are trying to deceive the people into believing they’ve been with Trump. And I’ve been on the campaign trail and have never seen them.”

Chase has also become a lightning rod for criticism, after attending the Washington rally January 6 that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and with her subsequent censure in the State Senate.

She wears both as a badge of honor.

“Given what happened on January 6th, are there any regrets about your close association with that event?” we asked. “No,” Chase responded. “I think it’s important that leaders lead. I think it was important to go there and contest the election results.”

Chase was the first Republican to announce a campaign for Governor. She’s been running since February 2020.

“People are tired of weak-kneed Republicans,” Chase said during her campaign launch outside the State Capitol. “They get in there and moderate to the middle.”

She said her record on issues such as gun rights and opposition to abortion should show Republican delegates exactly where she stands.

“Voting records matter in this race and people are looking at that,” Chase said. “They want a tried, proven candidate who can say promises made, promises kept.”

We will complete are conversations with the Republican candidates for Governor Friday night, when we talk with former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.