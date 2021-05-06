Covington looks forward to Rock the Block

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Covington will be a concert venue Friday night.

They’re closing off the 300 block of Main Street for the first public concert since COVID struck last year. “Rock the Block” will start at 6:00 p.m., serving as the kickoff for a weekend of outdoor fun with the Gran Fondo bicycle race Saturday and Sunday.

”Since COVID has started to turn down, things are normalized a little more,” said Eric Tyree, the owner of Nowhere Brewery, which will be serving at the event. “This is a nice open air venue. We’ll shut down the whole 300 block of Main Street. We have a concert event here with the stage across the middle of the street. And, you know, a contained area but still plenty of room to social distance and keep everybody comfortable.”

There will be food and beverages from local businesses.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.