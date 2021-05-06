Advertisement

Cox stresses legislative leadership, electabilty

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - On a recent Saturday morning in Salem, Kirk Cox met potential supporters at Mac & Bob’s restaurant.

“No one will work harder. No one will hustle more. No one will be more passionate,” Cox told the Republicans who had gathered to hear him speak.

He received the endorsement of 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, and made the case that he is the Republican candidate for Governor who is in the best position to win in November.

“I really do think they’re looking for electability,” Cox said of Virginia Republicans who will participate in Saturday’s unassembled convention. “I come from the bluest Republican district in the state. And it’s only 46 percent Republican. And I think they’re looking for someone who can win in the suburbs and who is a core conservative.”

Cox was a teacher for more than 30 years. And he has served in the General Assembly for three decades. In 2018, he was elected Speaker of the House.

Cox says his experience in Richmond sets him apart from the competition, and will be critical in reversing the Democratic party priorities he opposes.

“You know as Governor you get four years. That’s it,” Cox said in an interview. “You can’t waste the first year trying to figure out who the players are, what you’re doing. So Republicans would like some quick action. And I feel I am much better positioned than other Republicans to do that.”

We’ll check in with another legislator who hopes to become Governor on Thursday, when we profile the campaign of Senator Amanda Chase.

