Former church leader faces child pornography charges

Justin Graves Mugshot
Justin Graves Mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Giles County church leader is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Justin Graves was a youth leader at Riverview Baptist Church. That’s the same church from which 2-year-old Noah Trout was abducted Sunday.

Court documents say Graves had been asking for inappropriate photos from minors, in-person and online.

Graves is being held in jail without bond.

