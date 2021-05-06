Former church leader faces child pornography charges

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Giles County church leader is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Justin Graves was a youth leader at Riverview Baptist Church. That’s the same church from which 2-year-old Noah Trout was abducted Sunday.

Court documents say Graves had been asking for inappropriate photos from minors, in-person and online.

Graves is being held in jail without bond.

