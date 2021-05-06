Advertisement

Funding issues stall work on Central Virginia Training Center redevelopment plan

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been over a year since the last resident left the Central Virginia Training Center.

In the months that followed, area organizations made redevelopment of the site a priority.

But some recent trouble has stalled that work.

“The devil’s in the details with every plan and that’s where we’re at right now,” said Megan Lucas, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance CEO.

Lucas says the organization is short $100,000 on completing its master redevelopment plan. The total cost of the plan is about $480,000.

That plan is a critical first step in the redevelopment process - one that involves a lot of work.

“The work that goes into it is things like tree inventories, building inventories, really the details - the groundwater, sewer inventories, infrastructure inventory,” said Lucas.

They originally anticipated having the plan complete at the end of March, but for now, the alliance will focus on making up that money through grants and donors.

Meanwhile, HDR, the company completing much of the work going into the plan, is on standby waiting for the funding.

Lucas says this is just one bump in the process of redeveloping this historical site.

“Every project has setbacks and this is just one of them. We’re confident that we’re gonna be able to raise the funds to close the gap,” said Lucas.

Lucas says getting that additional funding could prolong the process by three to six months.

You can help contribute by calling the alliance.

View more about the plan here.

