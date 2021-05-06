Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Name released of man killed by fallen tree
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.5.21
Virginia’s percent positive rate continues to decrease Wednesday
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman

Latest News

Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Bald eagles are pictured Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Goose Lake near Waseca, Minn. The Biden...
US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, demonstrators hold signs in front of the Edward W....
Judge temporarily stays ruling in eviction moratorium case
gavel generic
Forest business owner pleads guilty to wire fraud