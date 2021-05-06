Lexington chef wins Green Travel Alliance Award

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington chef Jenny Elmes won a Green Travel Alliance Award.

Elmes is a stand-out environmental leader in the food sector with several green accolades to her credit. Her business, full circle catering, is a certified Virginia Green Restaurant and also got the Virginia Green Caterer of the Year award in 2017 and 2019. Jenny Elmes, Full Circle Catering

”I didn’t use a whole lot of paper and supplies,” Elmes said of her company, Full Circle Catering. “But as we had to pivot into take out, I made sure even though they could be more expensive, I remained consistent with my message, which is to be as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Natural Bridge State Park also got a Green Travel Award for their newly opened Children’s Discovery Area.

