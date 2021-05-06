Advertisement

Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater announces summer schedule

An earlier concert rehearsal at the Lime Kiln Theater's Bowl area.
An earlier concert rehearsal at the Lime Kiln Theater's Bowl area.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at the Lime Kiln Theater are looking forward to a summer of concerts.

They announced a full summer schedule over Facebook Wednesday, including concerts by Seldom Scene, the Steep Canyon Rangers and Madison Cunningham.

Things begin June 19 with The Lone Bellow with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno.

The concerts will be in The Quarry – just adjacent from the Bowl that everyone knows and loves, so folks can be spread out and enjoy the show.

