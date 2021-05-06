Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater announces summer schedule
Published: May. 6, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at the Lime Kiln Theater are looking forward to a summer of concerts.
They announced a full summer schedule over Facebook Wednesday, including concerts by Seldom Scene, the Steep Canyon Rangers and Madison Cunningham.
Things begin June 19 with The Lone Bellow with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno.
The concerts will be in The Quarry – just adjacent from the Bowl that everyone knows and loves, so folks can be spread out and enjoy the show.
