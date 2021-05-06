Advertisement

Liberty University Police ask for help finding man missing since April

Quentin Badie, missing since April 6
Quentin Badie, missing since April 6(Liberty University Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University Police are asking for help finding a man missing since April.

Police say Quentin Badie was last reported seen in Hampton, Virginia April 6. He was on his way to Lynchburg for an event at the university.

Police say without his medicine, he may appear confused or to have hallucinations.

Badie is Black, 37 years old and six feet tall with black hair. He was driving a blue 2016 Lexus IS350 with four doors and Florida license plate ISTW56.

If you have information that can lead to Badie’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Liberty University Police at 434-592-7641 or your local police department.

