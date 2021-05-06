Local police working with churches on security

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department has been working with local churches to help them keep kids and families safe for years.

When families walk through the doors of their places of worship, their pastors, and their local police, want them to feel protected.

“With the abduction of the child, it gave us the opportunity to review our policies and practices with children and make sure we’re following all of our guidelines as close as we can,” says Pastor B. Failes with Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church.

Failes explains how visits from first responders have helped them improve on their safety measures.

“The police have come and walked through our building and said these are areas where it’d be good to have a camera; these are areas where we think your camera may be in the wrong spot,” adds Failes. “We live in a world where we’re never going to be totally safe, but we can take steps to make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can, and that’s what we strive to do.”

Officer Thurman Butts, a Crime Prevention Officer with RCPD, explains how their top-to-bottom evaluations examine every angle of the building, and church procedures.

“Key control and access control is very huge when it comes to the faith-based community, especially when it involves youth ministry and daycare,” says Butts. “We try to give pointers such as natural light, landscaping, things that would look inviting or things that would deter certain access points to the facility.”

“This is a service that we as a police department love to provide to the faith-based community so they can feel safe and we can also point out areas of concern, hopefully before they become an issue.”

