Montgomery County man pleads guilty to assault and battery charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has pleaded guilty in Montgomery County to the assault and battery of a family member.

Devon Hunter, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts; one of the counts was originally strangulation, but it was amended with the guilty plea.

Hunter was sentenced to two years in jail, but 23 months and 28 days are suspended, meaning two days in jail as the sentence, with two years probation.

The incident took place in September 2020.

After his arrest, Virginia Tech Athletics announced Hunter, a Virginia Tech football safety, had been suspended indefinitely.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.