Advertisement

Montgomery County man pleads guilty to assault and battery charges

Courtesy Montgomery County Jail
Courtesy Montgomery County Jail(Courtesy Montgomery County Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has pleaded guilty in Montgomery County to the assault and battery of a family member.

Devon Hunter, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts; one of the counts was originally strangulation, but it was amended with the guilty plea.

Hunter was sentenced to two years in jail, but 23 months and 28 days are suspended, meaning two days in jail as the sentence, with two years probation.

The incident took place in September 2020.

After his arrest, Virginia Tech Athletics announced Hunter, a Virginia Tech football safety, had been suspended indefinitely.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley, suspect in kidnapping of Noah Trout, and the SUV she was driving, according to...
Investigators looking for witnesses in case of kidnapped 2-year-old
Alexander Lowe and Claire Fiocco, convicted after protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters found guilty and sentenced
One person is dead after a tree fell in the area of B and Brooks Streets
Name released of man killed by fallen tree
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.5.21
Virginia’s percent positive rate continues to decrease Wednesday
Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the...
Body found in Roanoke confirmed to be that of missing woman

Latest News

Governor Northam's COVID Update
Governor Northam's COVID Update
gavel generic
Forest business owner pleads guilty to wire fraud
Our Dew Point has dropped into the 30s meaning we're dry and comfortable.
Thursday, May 6, Midday FastCast
Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia