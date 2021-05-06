WDBJ7 is looking for a Multimedia Journalist with a passion for telling stories. We want to hire a journalist who is ready to immerse him or herself in the community, find the stories that truly affect the area and do some really impactful reporting.

WDBJ7 is the #1 TV station in its market. We have been the dominant station in this market for more than six decades and we are always focused on growing and improving. We want someone who has the same commitment to getting better each and every day. This job is a great opportunity for a hungry journalist to take skills to a whole new level.

Strong shooting and editing skills are a must for this position. The ability to dig up lead story ideas each day is also a priority. We are looking for an individual with one to three years experience in the broadcast industry with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or other related field.

If you love reporting, want to be part of a winning team and really make a difference in your community, send your resume and a link to your recent work to Eric Walters, News Director, at ewalters@wdbj7.com AND apply online here.

